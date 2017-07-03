Vehicle drives into crowd in Boston; injuries likely

BOSTON (MEREDITH/AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a taxi struck pedestrians near Boston's airport, injuring multiple people.

Spokesman David Procopio says it happened Monday near Logan International Airport's "cab pool" area in East Boston.

DEVELOPING - Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

Police say several people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.

Procopio say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.