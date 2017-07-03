Air quality advisory issued in Clark County for Fourth of July holiday

An air quality advisory was issued in Clark County for the Fourth of July holiday. (File/FOX5)

Clark County issued an air quality advisory for the Fourth of July holiday due to fireworks.

The department of air quality issued the advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday because of potentially elevated levels of smoke and ozone.

Smoke and other pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases, the department said. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, those with cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens may be most sensitive to the air quality. Exposure can induce coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

The department encourages people to follow these tips during the advisory:

Stay indoors when people can smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity when ozone levels are elevated.

Keep doors and windows closed.

Use the air conditioner in homes and in vehicles.

Change air filters.

Reduce driving and use public transportation.

Fill up the gas tank after sunset.

More information on air quality and current conditions can be found online here.

