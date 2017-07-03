Fuel prices drop for third week in Las Vegas

Gas prices have fallen for a third week in Southern Nevada.

According to an analysis by GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline fell two cents per gallon over the past week. The average stands at $2.58 per gallon.

That compares to the national average which also dropped 2.7 cents in the past week, making the average across the country $2.22 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

Including the change in price, gas prices were 6.1 cents per gallon higher than the same time last year in Las Vegas and it was 7.8 cents lower than a month ago. The national average decreased by 15.4 cents over the last month and stood 4.8 cents lower than last year.

In San Bernardino and Riverside, gas dropped to $2.84 per gallon. The average price for fuel in the state of Nevada was $2.77 per gallon.

According to Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, “it has been over a month since the national average saw a weekly rise.” He suggested fuel prices could rise again soon, but the summer driving season could still be the lowest overall since 2005.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.