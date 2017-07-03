Nevada applies budget, accepts green cards as ID in new laws

A gavel is shown on a sound block in an undated image. (File)

Nevada's two-year state spending plan and more than 300 other laws are taking effect this weekend alongside the launch of recreational marijuana sales.

Laws that took effect Saturday include a requirement for businesses to accept green cards as proof of identification.

Juvenile offenders were granted protections in detention centers and courtrooms.

State government workers got a 3 percent pay raise.

Drivers now face misdemeanor charges if they drive below the speed limit in the far-left lane on freeways, or fail to slow down or change lanes to safely avoid state Department of Transportation vehicles.

An addition to the state budget is sending $72 million to public schools to tutor low-achieving students and boost professional development.

