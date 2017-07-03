Fireworks linked to Las Vegas house fire

Fire investigators believe a fire that damaged a Las Vegas home was caused by fireworks on July 2, 2017. (Source: LasVegasFD/Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said fireworks may be to blame for a house fire Sunday night.

Crews responded to the incident at 9:40 p.m. on Madison Avenue near H Street and Owens Avenue.

The department said the family who lives in the home said they heard a loud boom outside then saw a flicking light from one of the windows of the house. When they went outside to investigate, they found a bush on fire. One person grabbed a gallon of water to throw on the fire, but it grew. Then they tried to use a garden hose but could not make it work. Firefighters arrived shortly after.

By the time firefighters arrived the fire had burned up the side of the home and spread into the attic, the department said.

The family told firefighters that they heard fireworks all night long. Even as firefighters were working on the fire they could hear and see fireworks nearby, the department said.

One person who had respiratory problems was treated by fire medics at the scene and released, the department said.

Fire investigators believe fireworks may have started the fire. The department said this marked the first incident involving fireworks during the holiday.

The family of four was displaced because of the fire.

