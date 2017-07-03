Man reported missing after swimming in Laughlin

Las Vegas Metro police said they are assisting with the search of a man who was last seen swimming in Laughlin Monday.

Police said the Bullhead City Fire Department assisted with the search of the man who was swimming in front of the Golden Nugget Hotel at about midnight.

The man reportedly struggled while in the water, yelled for help, then went under water, police said.

Further updates were not immediately available.

