Toddler hospitalized after being found in Las Vegas tub

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found not breathing in a tub on July 3, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said detectives are investigating after a toddler was found not breathing in a bathtub Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:38 a.m. in the 7900 block of Quail Cap Street, near Grand Teton Drive and Durango Drive.

Police said a family member found the child not breathing in a tub.

The toddler was taken to t a local hospital for treatment, police said.

As part of standard protocol, abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the incident.

