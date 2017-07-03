Marijuana tour buses popping up around Vegas

It is day two of recreational marijuana sales and already new businesses are popping up. One of the biggest questions FOX5 keeps getting: “How can tourists consume weed legally?"

It has been made very clear that you cannot smoke weed in hotel rooms and you cannot smoke it in public. Local business Highway Tour Las Vegas says they have found the solution.

Marijuana party bus tours are already a huge hit in places like Colorado and Oregon, so why not Las Vegas?

“I've been a licensed grower for years and I wanted to get into the marijuana industry but the money was just too big to get into growing or dispensaries,” Highway Tour Las Vegas owner Michael Stevens explained.

That’s why he started his weed tour bus company.

“Why not do an introduction? You know, bring people in, tour them around the city that I love, and introduce them to weed and put it all together?” Stevens said.

The tour would start with a stop at a dispensary where people can buy product. No product can be given out on the bus.

“We'll start our sightseeing. We'll go downtown, we'll hit Fremont, the strip, the little welcome to Vegas sign, get some photo ops, the whole time, of course, we'll be consuming, so it will be the only way to get high on the strip without getting a ticket,” Stevens explained.

The tour will provide bongs, pipes, vape pens, and other paraphernalia. All the consumer has to do is buy their own weed.

But how is this legal? Smoking in a car certainly is not.

“The way we get by on this is the driver has a separate AC unit, and the back has it's own AC unit, so the air isn't exchanged,” Stevens said.

While more and more of these marijuana bus tours are popping up, Stevens says he is making sure his tour is hyper-local, to cater to both tourists and locals.

“I found all these hidden gems living here all these years and I like introducing people to that, that gives me, you know, I enjoy that,” Stevens said.

This tour launches July 10th. Stevens recommends booking three to four weeks in advance. It's $95 dollars for a three-hour tour, but locals, seniors, and military can get it for $80.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.