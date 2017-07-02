18-year-old shot, killed in SW Vegas identified

Metro at the scene of a fatal shooting in SW Las Vegas on June 30, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Authorities identified the man killed in a fatal shooting late Friday night in southwest Las Vegas while they continue their search for the gunman.

The Clark County Coroner's office said Eric Brooks, 18, died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Officers found Brooks unresponsive within a neighborhood park in the 9100 block of Vintage Wine Avenue, near Pebble Road and Quarterhorse Lane, at about 10:30 p.m.

Metro said the 18-year-old was deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

A number of witnesses told authorities they tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Homicide detectives said through their initial investigation, Brooks had a meeting at the park with another person before he was robbed and shot.

After the shooting police said neighbors saw a dark-colored sports utility vehicle leave the area.

Metro didn't release any further information on the gunman and said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information on this incident was urged by authorities to contact Crime Stoppers are 702-385-5555.

