Critical shooting inside Rhodes Ranch Las Vegas

Police are investigating a shooting inside a gated community Sunday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas that has left one man critically wounded.

Metro responded to a home located in the 200 block of Caddy Bag Court, residence at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, with reports of a shooting at about 11:30 a.m.

Police said a man was shot multiple times in the neighborhood and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Viewers informed FOX5 that police closed the roads in the area while officers were at the scene investigating.

Authorities said the victim and the gunman appeared to be neighbors with the shooter taken into police custody inside another neighborhood near Russell Road and Buffalo Drive.

Homicide detectives have also been advised of the situation according to Metro.

