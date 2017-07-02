Man crashes stolen car at Vegas airport, delays air traffic

A man is in Las Vegas police custody after crashing a stolen car through one of the gates at McCarran Airport late Saturday night.

Metro reported a traffic incident at about 8:40 p.m. when a vehicle crashed into an airport gate near Mandalay Bay Road and Haven Street.

The car came back stolen, according to authorities, and the man attempted to leave the scene by running across the tarmac until airport security took him into custody.

A hold on air traffic was in place while this was an active scene, due to the vehicle's proximity to an active runway, according to Metro.

McCarran officials said a runway was closed but reopened before 11 p.m. and there was no threat to the airport.

Impairment was suspected of the driver, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, and police booked him on felony charges.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information following the man's arrest.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.