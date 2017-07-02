Weed and Weddings: Couple ties the knot in Las Vegas grow facili - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Weed and Weddings: Couple ties the knot in Las Vegas grow facility

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kathleen Jacob
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Weddings and weed—Las Vegas has always been known for weddings, and as of July 1st, Vegas is also known for marijuana. One couple decided to combine the two and got married in a grow facility.

Mark and Anna Balfe-Taylor took their vows in a Las Vegas grow facility. The two were completely sober and told FOX5 they plan to stay that way. The decision to get married in a grow house was more about showing support for the way marijuana laws are moving forward in Nevada.

“I actually had my father imprisoned when I was at school because of a cannabis related offense so it molded my life from a very early age,” Mark explained.

Mark went on to write a dissertation and start his Ph.D. project on cannabis, but his university quickly put an end to it.

“I'm taking a stand here because I want to celebrate the fact that there's some common sense coming behind some regulation here,” Mark said. “We're not here encouraging people to go out and become a recreational smoker. It's about the freedom to have a choice.”

Mark and Anna tell FOX5 they are not the traditional type, so celebrating their love and positive marijuana legislation on the same day seemed like the right decision.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.