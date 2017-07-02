Weed and Weddings: Couple ties the knot in Las Vegas grow facility

Weddings and weed—Las Vegas has always been known for weddings, and as of July 1st, Vegas is also known for marijuana. One couple decided to combine the two and got married in a grow facility.

Mark and Anna Balfe-Taylor took their vows in a Las Vegas grow facility. The two were completely sober and told FOX5 they plan to stay that way. The decision to get married in a grow house was more about showing support for the way marijuana laws are moving forward in Nevada.

“I actually had my father imprisoned when I was at school because of a cannabis related offense so it molded my life from a very early age,” Mark explained.

Mark went on to write a dissertation and start his Ph.D. project on cannabis, but his university quickly put an end to it.

“I'm taking a stand here because I want to celebrate the fact that there's some common sense coming behind some regulation here,” Mark said. “We're not here encouraging people to go out and become a recreational smoker. It's about the freedom to have a choice.”

Mark and Anna tell FOX5 they are not the traditional type, so celebrating their love and positive marijuana legislation on the same day seemed like the right decision.

