Man dies in single-vehicle accident at west Valley shopping center

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident at a West Valley shopping center Saturday evening.

Officers arrived at 5200 South Fort Apache Road near Tropicana Avenue where they located an unconscious elderly man lying outside his vehicle at 7:02 p.m., according to Lt. Carlos Hank.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No other passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No further details were provided at this time.

