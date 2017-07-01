1 dead in west Las Vegas crash

Metro police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident at a shopping center Saturday evening in the west part of town.

Officers arrived at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road, near Tropicana Avenue, where they located an unconscious man lying outside his vehicle at 7:02 p.m., according to Lt. Carlos Hank.

Metro said the victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No other passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash according to police.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.