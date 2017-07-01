Driver wanted in critical hit-and-run crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver wanted in critical hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a man fighting for his life Saturday. 

Metro said they responded to reports of a traffic incident in a parking lot on private property at 5905 W. Charleston Blvd., just east of Jones Boulevard, at about 1:30 a.m.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated a sedan was traveling through the apartment complex when it struck a male pedestrian, according to police.

Authorities said the silver four-door vehicle did not stop after the impact and dragged the man underneath the vehicle for almost 300 feet before exiting the complex.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was transported from the scene to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information on this incident was urged by Metro to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation).

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.