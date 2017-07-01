LA police: Body of missing 5-year-old boy found

California authorities said they found the body of a 5-year-old boy who was missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated in a press release that homicide detectives found the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. on Friday in the area of Lake Cachuma, about 15 miles outside of Santa Barbara.

The discovery was based on "additional leads," according to the release, but authorities didn't provide any further details.

Investigators believe the child's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., killed his son after a family trip to Disneyland in an attempt to get back at his estranged wife.

Andressian Sr. was arrested in Las Vegas and appeared in a Vegas courtroom in June. He was held on $10 million bond.

Police said the last time Andressian Jr. was seen in public was on April 21 when he was leaving the amusement park with his father.

Andressian Sr. told a judge he would not fight his extradition back to California and added that he did not intend to flee Las Vegas.

