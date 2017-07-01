Police investigate fatal crash in west Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a fatal crash in west Las Vegas on July 1, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash in the west part of town early Saturday morning.

Metro responded to a reported traffic accident at about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

The crash was a fatal collision according to authorities with road closures at the scene.

#FASTALERT

7/1/2017 7:15AM, =UPDATE=

NB & SB Jones remain CLOSED, between Russell and Tropicana, Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 1, 2017

Further information was not immediately released by officers, but Metro urged drivers to avoid the area.

