Police investigate fatal crash in west Las Vegas

Police investigate fatal crash in west Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a fatal crash in west Las Vegas on July 1, 2017. (LVACS) Police at the scene of a fatal crash in west Las Vegas on July 1, 2017. (LVACS)
Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash in the west part of town early Saturday morning.

Metro responded to a reported traffic accident at about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

The crash was a fatal collision according to authorities with road closures at the scene.

Further information was not immediately released by officers, but Metro urged drivers to avoid the area.

