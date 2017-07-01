Las Vegas woman dies in DUI-related crash

Police at the scene of a fatal crash in west Las Vegas on July 1, 2017. (LVACS)

Viewer captured vehicle overturned near the intersection of Jones and Hacienda on July 1, 2017. (Report It)

Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash in the west part of town early Saturday morning.

Metro responded to a reported traffic accident at about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

The crash occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet SiIverado 1500 and a 2005 Dodge Caravan collided at the intersection according to police.

Officers said as the Caravan entered the intersection the Silverado made contact with the left side of the van. The impact overturned the pickup truck and forced the van to leave the roadway.

The woman behind the wheel of the Dodge was transported to the University Medical Center, but the 55-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police said the 30-year-old driver of the Chevy was also treated for his injuries, but he displayed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

A portion of Jones Boulevard was closed while fatal detail investigated the crash scene.

7/1/2017 7:15AM, =UPDATE=

NB & SB Jones remain CLOSED, between Russell and Tropicana, Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 1, 2017

This was the 73rd traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2017.

The collision remains under investigation according to Metro.

