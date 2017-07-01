PD: Man shot, killed in SW Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a fatal shooting in southwest Las Vegas on June 30, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of one man late Friday night in southwest Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the 9100 block of Vintage Wine Avenue, near Pebble Road and Quarterhorse Lane, at about 10:30 p.m. with reports of a male down in the park.

Metro said arriving officers found an 18-year-old deceased with an apparent gunshot wound within the neighborhood park.

A number of witnesses told authorities they tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful, as he was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives said through their initial investigation, the 18-year-old was meeting another person at the park when he was robbed and shot.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information on the gunman and said the incident remains under investigation.

