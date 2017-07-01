Police investigating death from possible stabbing near Pebble Ro - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigating death from possible stabbing near Pebble Road and El Capitan Way

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said they are investigating a male's death from a possible stabbing near El Capitan Way and Pebble Road.

Police have not said whether there are any suspects in the case that happened at Vintage Wine Avenue and Seeliger Street.

