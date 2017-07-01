Summerlin girl to compete at MLB All Star Game

A 10-year-old girl will compete at the 2017 MLB All Star Game. (Robbie Hunt / FOX5)

When baseball’s best converge on Miami for the All-Star game in July, they’ll be joined by a local 10-year-old who will be competing on the same field, Marlins Park.

Summerlin resident Mya Bartlett was named a participant in Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Run and Hit finals after beating out other 10-year-old girls in the region and posting the highest score in the country.

She’ll compete against the two other finalists just prior to the Home Run Derby and then will be able to shag balls in the outfield when big league sluggers take center stage later that night.

“You get to shag the balls for the home run derby and it's a really fun experience to see all the crowd and being on the MLB field,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett also qualified for the finals and participated in the 2015 All-Star Game in Cincinnati. That year she came in second.

“After that, I want to come back and win for first place,” Bartlett said.

She said she may be a little nervous before the competition starts, but once she hits the field she will get in the zone.

“I always try to have fun because when I'm having fun, I usually shine the best,” Bartlett said.

The Hit, Run and Pitch finals take place July 10 and will be streamed online.

The All-Star Game is July 11, beginning at 4:30 pm on FOX5.

