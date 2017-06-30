Nevada to provide public data, comply with voter fraud probe

Voters cast their ballots in an undated image. (File)

Nevada's top election official intends to provide the voter information requested by a commission investigating unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Friday that she is directing her office to cooperate with President Donald Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The commission asked every state on Wednesday to turn over about a dozen points of voter data if state law allows it to be public.

The request seeks information that many states including Nevada consider confidential, such as Social Security numbers and how people voted.

Most states that plan to cooperate have said they cannot legally provide everything that was requested. Cegavske's decision followed the same move in Connecticut, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.

New York, California and Virginia and have refused to comply.

