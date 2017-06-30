Pahrump mourns the loss of popular pet goat

A Pahrump man is mourning the loss of his famous pet goat.

A Pahrump man is mourning his popular pet goat. Bambi was well known in Pahrump for riding around town, eating at local restaurants and acting almost like a fury little person.

Dr. Walter Cosdon adopted Bambi nine years ago. Now, he’s known around town as the “Goat Man.”

"My entire first family were wiped out by a drunk driver while I was at work,” Cosdon said. "I did the only thing I could do. I adopted a kid, literally."

Cosdon said anywhere he went, Bambi followed. The two were inseparable.

"She would put up a fuss if I would try to go somewhere without her."

Bambi rode in the back of Cosdon’s truck, she walked on a leash and did tricks with Cosdon. Mom’s Diner became the go to dinner spot for Bambi.

"Her favorite, Doritos. Doritos nachos chips!" Cosdon said.

"Peach cobbler, loves peach cobbler," Mom’s Diner owner Brett Chumley said laughing.

Bambi never got to go inside the diner until now. A month ago, Bambi came down with pneumonia. After multiple rounds of treatment, Bambi died in Cosdon’s arms. Now, Cosdon carries her remains everywhere with him in an urn.

"She couldn't get any breath in, she could inhale, I tried mouth to mouth nuzzle resuscitation to no avail," Cosdon said. "She just literally died in my arms."

Bambi’s death has left Cosdon and the rest of Pahrump at a loss.

"It's just like a parent losing a child," Cosdon said.

He’s not letting Bambi be forgotten. He's getting her taxidermized so she can ride with him everywhere once again.

"With our relationship, it seemed obscene to bury her in the ground."

The taxidermy is expected to take six months to a year. Cosdon said he most likely will get another goat, but he’s not ready yet.

