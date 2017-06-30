Active shooter at doctor's office was a husband, father, gun enthusiast

Friends said they are trying to figure out why a 50-year-old man went on a shooting spree inside of a west Las Vegas medical office before turning the gun on himself. Authorities released Chad Broderick's identity to the public less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Police said Broderick shot two employees at the Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas after demanding treatment. People near the clinic said he had an appointment the following day but couldn't wait because he said he was in too much pain. The two employees suffered minor injuries. Another person was hurt jumping out of a glass window, hoping to get away from the shooter, Metro said.

"I thought he was coming in to shoot everybody, and I was just praying to God, 'I don't want to die,'" a male patient, who asked to remain anonymous said. "On my way out, I saw the guy on the floor. He was dead on the floor."

The male patient described being unable to break the glass windows to escape. He said he hid under a table until a bleeding nurse opened the door to the exam room and told him to run.

Broderick's neighbors said they were confused.

"That doesn't seem like Chad at all. Honestly. That's not the Chad I knew," neighbor Welborn Williams said. "I called all the neighbors that I knew and let them know what happened. They said, 'Not him!'"

Williams said he got to know Broderick fairly well over the years. The two would stop to chat while picking up the mail.

"He had a boy about 13, 14 years old. Took very well care of him," Williams said. "He had a dog. A pretty German Shepard. The prettiest German Shepard you'd ever want to see. He loved that dog. He used to talk about his dog all the time."

According to Broderick's Facebook page, he described himself as a counselor and gun enthusiast. Williams said he believed Broderick used to provide psychological counseling to inmates in California.

"He was going to teach me about firearms, because I don't know nothing about a gun," Williams said. "He was going to teach me, and I said it would probably be nice to have a pistol around the house or something just in case."

Foreshadowing Facebook post?

Williams and other neighbors said they didn't notice any red flags in Broderick's behavior, but they knew he had problems with back pain. They were alarmed when FOX5 discovered one of Broderick's online posts from earlier this year.

The man who went on a shooting spree yesterday at a doctor's office, because he couldn't get an appointment, posted this online last March. pic.twitter.com/b77pNBkv63 — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) July 1, 2017

"Thank you Lord for emergency medical professionals who still have compassion in their hearts even though they are overworked and have to deal with some extremely difficult people," Broderick posted in March.

Two friends asked if he was okay in the comments section. Broderick said he was fine.

Some neighbors speculated that he was a victim of addiction or side effects from the pain pills he took. Williams said he had no idea.

"It still don't make sense what he did," Williams said. "Honest to God, he didn't seem like the gentleman who'd do nothing like that ... So I'm going to miss him. I'm going to miss Chad."

