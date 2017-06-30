Golden Knights prospects creating chemistry

The Golden Knight gathered for day two of its developmental camp on Wednesday.

For the fourth straight day, fans packed the Las Vegas Ice Center. But for the first time, current Vegas Golden Knight defenseman Deryk Engelland watched. He said he was blown away with the amount of skill on display. He wasn’t the only one impressed, so too was General Manager George McPhee.

"Really like the pace of the camp, some really talented kids out there," McPhee said.

After what was considered a sloppy first scrimmage on Thursday, players said Friday's game went much better.

"I think we're building a lot of chemistry with our team. (Things are going really good. "It's a tough hard game," Golden Knights first round draft pick, Cody Glass said. "Now we're in the second game, it's a lot cooler and I feel way more comfortable than I did yesterday."

While the kids compete, McPhee said it's about creating a foundation and building a relationship with each player.

"Our opportunity to start to work with these kids starts now and our mandate is to be how we can help these kids succeed," McPhee said.

Saturday marks the final day of development camp, as well as the start to NHL free agency, but don't expect the Golden Knights to be active.

"It's probably going to be quiet for us. We did much better with expansion claims than we anticipated and we're pretty happy with our team, so I don't think we'll be very active," McPhee said.

While the rest of the league plays musical chairs in free agency, he said Vegas is focused on grooming its future stars.

"No young player comes into the NHL knowing how to be a pro, they have to learn how to do all those things, we're trying to accelerate the process now."

"For this camp I'm just trying to soak up everything I can, just learn as much as I can to make me a better hockey player," Golden Knights first round pick, Nick Suzuki said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.