323,000 Las Vegas visitors expected this weekend but airport won't see rush

There are 323,000 people expected in Las Vegas for the Fourth of July weekend, but the airport isn't seeing a big rush.

"We see 165,000 people coming through each day, so this weekend is about average," Christine Crews with McCarran International Airport said.

That means most visitors will be hitting the roads this holiday. AAA said 37 million people will be driving to their Fourth of July destination, and a lot of them will be heading to the valley.

"About 95 percent of our hotel rooms are filled this weekend," Amanda Artensen of the LVCVA said. "Our visitors will be spending around $218 million, which is great for the people who call Las Vegas home."

With 323,000 people visiting the valley this weekend, that's about 3,000 more than last years New Year's Eve.

