Governor names former Henderson mayor to county commission

A former Henderson mayor who once ran as a Democrat for governor is being named to replace a Clark County commissioner who announced last week she's resigning.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Friday that Jim Gibson will replace Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Scow on the seven-member board that oversees the Las Vegas Strip and a county with 2 million residents.

Sandoval, a Republican, cited Gibson's experience in tourism and hospitality, his work as an attorney in business and commercial law and his three terms as Henderson mayor.

Gibson lost a Democratic party gubernatorial primary in 2006.

Scow announced last week she was resigning to spend more time with her family.

She was in her second commission term after serving three elected terms as a Clark County School District trustee.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.