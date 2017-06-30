Police arrest man in killing of Las Vegas roommate

A man suspected of killing his roommate in Las Vegas in May was taken into custody in California, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

25-year-old Zachary Drey was taken into custody by members of a Criminal Apprehension Team from Los Angeles and California Highway Patrol Officers at a truck stop in San Bernardino on June 9, police said.

Police said Drey was extradited back to Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 29. He faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Drey killed his roommate in the 3800 block of Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road. The victim, Clifton Jade-Alexander Taylor, was found deceased at an apartment complex with multiple stab wounds.

Officers found Taylor at the apartment after a person informed police that Drey admitted to killing him.

Drey is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.

