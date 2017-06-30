Metro searching for suspect in foiled Las Vegas bank robbery

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for an armed man in connection with a foiled bank robbery on Friday.

The incident happened at 10:25 a.m. in the 200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Carson Avenue.

Police said the man entered the bank with a gun and demanded money from the Clerk in a foiled attempt to rob the bank. The suspect left the bank before officers arrived.

The suspect was described by police as a white man approximately 26- to 30-years-old with a medium build He was last seen wearing a white and red baseball cap, grey t-shirt with an emblem on the front, blue jeans, and dark or dirty sneakers. He was also armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

