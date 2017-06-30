Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson injured in Las Vegas crash

Joe Jackson was involved in a crash in Las Vegas on June 30, 2017. (Source: TMZ)

Joe Jackson was treated at University Medical Center after a crash in Las Vegas on June 30, 2017. (Source: TMZ)

Joe Jackson, the celebrity father of late pop music icon Michael Jackson, was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on the west side of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro police said Jackson was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Sahara Avenue when a second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction attempted to make a left onto a private driveway.

The second vehicle failed to yield the right of way and struck the vehicle Jackson was in at about 11:13 a.m., according to officers.

Jackson was transported to University Medical Center for further medical observation after he complained of an injury.

According to TMZ, Jackson was released from the hospital and is doing "fine." TMZ reported that his assistant, who was driving broke his thumb.

Traffic officers cited the at-fault driver for failing to yield on the roadway.

