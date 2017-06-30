Clark County issues air quality advisory for Fourth of July holiday

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued an ozone and smoke advisory ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Fireworks are known to cause elevated levels of ozone and smoke with the release of small dust particles and other pollutants, according to a release from the DAQ. These factors can negatively affect people who suffer from respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or the elderly.

The additional smoke created by the launch of fireworks creates ground-level ozone formation. People who are exposed to the ozone may suffer from coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. The listed symptoms can also affect people in good health.

You can adhere to the following tips to protect yourself from smoke and ozone levels:

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the number of particulates you may inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

Substitute a less intense activity - walk instead of jog, for example.

Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.

Don't idle your car engine unnecessarily.

Use mass transit or carpool.

Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don't top off your tank.

Keep your car well maintained.

Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.

More information regarding air quality conditions listed on the advisory ca be found at redrock.clarkcountynv.gov/forecast/.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.