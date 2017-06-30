Homicide investigation underway in west Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a homicide investigation in a west Las Vegas neighborhood on June 29, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Police are investigating an incident where a man was found dead in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers were called to the block of 3600 Ala Drive, near Twain Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, at 8:39 p.m. with reports of an unconscious person.

A resident of the apartment at that location came home to discover their roommate lying on the floor and not breathing according to police.

Metro said evidence at the scene indicated the death was not natural and homicide detectives were requested to the scene.

Arguing was heard from inside the apartment, according to authorities, and there appeared to be a struggle before the man's death.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the person deceased when family has been notified.

Metro urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.