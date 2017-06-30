Car fire shuts down roadway and power in north east Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Car fire shuts down roadway and power in north east Valley

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Fire crews battle a fire caused by a car crashing into a power box (Jennifer Hurtado/FOX5). Fire crews battle a fire caused by a car crashing into a power box (Jennifer Hurtado/FOX5).

A vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a power box in the northeast Valley Friday morning. 

According to the Clark County Fire Department, a two-vehicle accident resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into a power box located at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane. The impact caused the car to go up in flames. 

Emergency crews responded to the scene at shortly after 10 a.m. where they attended to four injured people. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The power went out at a shopping center located at the same intersection as a result of the power box fire causing the closure of some businesses for the rest of the day. 

Metro officers shut down Charleston Boulevard in both directions. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes until officials conclude their investigation and clean up.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.