Car fire shuts down roadway and power in north east Valley

A vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a power box in the northeast Valley Friday morning.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, a two-vehicle accident resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into a power box located at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane. The impact caused the car to go up in flames.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at shortly after 10 a.m. where they attended to four injured people. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The power went out at a shopping center located at the same intersection as a result of the power box fire causing the closure of some businesses for the rest of the day.

Metro officers shut down Charleston Boulevard in both directions. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes until officials conclude their investigation and clean up.

