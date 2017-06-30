Vegas medical facility shooting suspect identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas medical facility shooting suspect identified

Posted: Updated:
Two employees were shot at a medical office in west Las Vegas on June 29, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Two employees were shot at a medical office in west Las Vegas on June 29, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Authorities released the identity of the suspect involved in a deadly shooting incident in a west Las Vegas medical office.

The Clark County coroner said 50-year-old Chad Broderick died in the 300 block of North Buffalo Drive Thursday afternoon.

Broderick is the suspected gunman who opened fire inside the facility, shooting two employees, after demanding an appointment according to officials.

Metro said officers believed the suspect was a patient who asked for an unscheduled appointment. The suspect was told he could not be accommodated and eventually pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the two workers. 

The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also reported a fourth person was treated at the scene for a minor injury before being transported to a local hospital. 

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this story. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.