Vegas medical facility shooting suspect identified

Two employees were shot at a medical office in west Las Vegas on June 29, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Authorities released the identity of the suspect involved in a deadly shooting incident in a west Las Vegas medical office.

The Clark County coroner said 50-year-old Chad Broderick died in the 300 block of North Buffalo Drive Thursday afternoon.

Broderick is the suspected gunman who opened fire inside the facility, shooting two employees, after demanding an appointment according to officials.

Metro said officers believed the suspect was a patient who asked for an unscheduled appointment. The suspect was told he could not be accommodated and eventually pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the two workers.

The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also reported a fourth person was treated at the scene for a minor injury before being transported to a local hospital.

