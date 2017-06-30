Vegas Golden Knights hold first ever scrimmage

The Vegas Golden Knights held its first scrimmage of this week’s developmental camp on Thursday afternoon. The prospects in attendance showed some impressive skating skills and speed and said it was nice to get in a game setting.

“I thought it was pretty quick," forward Alex Tuch said. “I thought guys were moving the puck really well. They've put together a smart group of players who know the game of hockey and played well. The chemistry came naturally to most guys.”

First round pick Nick Suzuki dazzled with two late goals and said everyone settled into a flow.

“You saw at the beginning of the game that guys were trying to impress management and coaches,” Suzuki said. “I think as the game went on guys were making better passes and better decisions. I think moving forward it will only get better.”

At the end of the scrimmage, the teams played 4-on-4 and then 3-on-3 so the Golden Knights could get a better feel for what they’re dealing with.

"It is good when you're evaluating,” Rocky Thompson, the head coach of the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate said. “It opens up the ice a little bit. You see a little more of the individual skill set both with the puck and without the puck. That's something that helps us evaluate them as well which is important in these camps without a doubt.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.