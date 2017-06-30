Metro Police investigating 'suspicious death' near Decatur and Twain

A man who was believed to be a patient at a pain and wellness center walked in and demanded to be seen before opening fire Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Marijuana users looking to buy recreational marijuana on July 1, can also expect clearer guidelines on how to consume legally.

A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.

If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.

The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her "Cash Me Ousside" catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple charges

