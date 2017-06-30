Man killed in northeast Valley shooting identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in northeast Valley shooting identified

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a shooting in northeast Las Vegas on June 15.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Charles William Johnson. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Police believe Johnson was shot and killed by Kevin Hoskins in the area of Craig Road and Aviation Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Hoskins told police he shot Johnson in self-defense when Johnson tried to break into his home. Police said there was no evidence that suggested that.

Hoskins was charged with murder with a deadly weapon.

