Coroner identifies moped driver killed in Las Vegas crash

Police are at the scene of a crash on June 14. 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Police are at the scene of a crash on June 14. 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
Medical examiners have identified a 73-year-old man who died after colliding with a cement truck on June 14.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Steven Brickman died as the result of the crash.

Police said Brickman was driving a moped through the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue when he failed to stop for a red light and hit a dump truck.

[READ MORE: Moped driver killed in crash with dump truck in Las Vegas]

Brickman was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital, police said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, police said.

