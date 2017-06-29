VIDEO: Huge shirtless man beats 22-year-old Krispy Kreme employee

Police said they are looking for a man caught on camera assaulting a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts employee, seemingly for no reason. Kids and parents were inside the doughnut shop on Eastern Avenue, recording the beating on their cell phones.

Mark Sabella, the victim's stepfather, said his son was simply trying to diffuse a fight between a few customers on Tuesday morning before he got caught in the fight himself. A large shirtless man burst through the door and started to attack the employee.

Cell phone video obtained by FOX5 is somewhat blurry, but another still photograph gave a clear picture of the suspect. The video shows he is so tall he had to duck his head to fit through Krispy Kreme's front door. The women he was with appeared to call him by the name "Armani."

"This guy obviously has issues," Sabella said. "I mean, seriously, he looks like a maniac. Doesn't he?"

The 22-year-old victim asked not to be identified until police arrest the suspect. When he arrived at the emergency room, he said he was relieved to learn he did not suffer a broken nose or concussion. He went on medical leave.

"He pushed (my son) from behind and then started swinging at him like crazy," Sabella said. "He has a bad bruise across his face and eye - the side of his head ... my wife still has a hard time with it. She refuses to watch it every time it airs on TV."

Larry Hadfield, a spokesman with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said the suspect is being sought for misdemeanor charges as opposed to a felony. He said that means the suspect will not necessarily be arrested on site once officers locate him. It's still unclear if the women in the video are considered suspects.

Anyone with information about this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555.

