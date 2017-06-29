Nevada casinos win more than $991.6M from gamblers in May

The Las Vegas Strip is shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevada regulators say casinos across the state won more than $991.6 million from gamblers last month.

Data released Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casino revenues in May increased 3.5 percent over the year.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up almost 3 percent year-over-year, to almost $546.8 million. Downtown Las Vegas winnings increased 9.5 percent to more than $55.2 million.

The casinos at Stateline on the south shore of Lake Tahoe saw a 30 percent jump in revenue, winning more than $17.8 million from patrons.

Reno casino revenue was up almost 1.7 percent to about $51.2 million.

The state benefited with more than $52.3 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in May. That's a 2.6 percent increase over the year.

