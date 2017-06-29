Suspect arrested in double homicide at Sahara and Valley View

A suspect was arrested in Inglewood, California for shooting three people, killing two on June 13 on Silver Dollar Avenue.

Delon Holston, 29, will be extradited to Clark County and faces charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and robbery with use of a deadly weapon, according to Metro Police. He was arrested on June 17.

Four people were inside of a rental car at 3:28 a.m. on Silver Dollar Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, when the car crashed.

Lt. Dan McGrath of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooter was sitting behind the driver. He shot two male passengers and the female driver. The vehicle kept going until it hit a light pole.

The Clark County Coroner identified one victim as 36-year-old Jason Harvey. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. It was ruled a homicide.

Police said the female driver and Harvey were pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his twenties was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face. He was listed in critical condition. Police said they hoped he would recover and lead them to the shooter.

"He has severe damage to his eye and bullet fragments in his head," McGrath said.

Police said the Holston was seen running from the area.

The rental car had shattered windows and blood dripping from the door. Investigators covered the whole car with fingerprint powder in an effort to find prints. Officers also said they planned to figure out who rented the car as a part of the investigation.

"(We found) some of the female's hair. I'm not sure if (the shooter) tried to pull her back in the car, but the door was open," McGrath said. "The driver's door was open, and it looks like she might have gotten shot and tried to get out."

Neighbors described a "river of blood" in the alley. Several families with children live in the area.

"Somebody's killing someone! Do you know how hard it is to try to kill somebody?" neighbor Modesto Torres said. "That's like a big deal!"

Police said they do not believe this was a random attack. It is too early in the investigation to determine if the incident was related to gang or drug activity.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identities of the deceased.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

