Suspect dead, others injured in medical office shooting near Buffalo and Summerlin Parkway

Metro police responded to a shooting at a medical office on the 300 block of North Buffalo Drive Thursday afternoon.

The suspect apparently fired a gun inside the business then shot and killed himself.

Three other people were taken to a trauma center, suffering non-life threatening injuries, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Metro Police said.

It is not an active shooter situation, according to police.

