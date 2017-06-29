2 Las Vegas medical office employees shot after man demands appo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 Las Vegas medical office employees shot after man demands appointment

Posted: Updated:
An officer walks through the scene of a deadly shooting on June 29, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) An officer walks through the scene of a deadly shooting on June 29, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Police responded to a medical center after a shooting injured several people inside. (Source: LVACS) Police responded to a medical center after a shooting injured several people inside. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man who was believed to be a patient at a pain and wellness center walked in and demanded to be seen before opening fire Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Police responded to the incident shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Buffalo Drive, near Summerlin Parkway after receiving several reports of shots fired in the area. Officers received reports of a possible active shooter at the Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas. 

Responding officers entered the facility, discovered people were injured by gunfire and found the suspect deceased inside. 

Citing the preliminary investigation, Officer Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, said officers believe the suspect, described as an adult male, was a patient who asked for an unscheduled appointment. The suspect was told he could not be accommodated. Eventually, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking two employees. 

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. 

The two employees were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, Meltzer said. A third person suffered a non-life threatening injury in a fall while trying to exit the building. 

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also reported a fourth person was treated at the scene for a minor injury before being transported to a local hospital. 

Meltzer said, "we got very fortunate today again a very fast response from officers." She added police are not looking for any other suspects. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased. 

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.