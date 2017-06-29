Man arrested for having sex with dead body in Las Vegas

A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.

57-year-old Joseph Martinez was arrested on Sunday for sexual penetration of a dead human body.

Police said a witness, who was walking his dog at the time, saw Martinez having sexual intercourse with the woman inside of a flower planter box near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive. The witness said he did not know that the female was dead until another witness, who is a pastor of a nearby church, told him.

The pastor said he called 911 after Martinez said, “call 911, I think she’s dead or gone.”

An emergency medical technician who responded to the call said he found the woman with nothing but a t-shirt on and a towel covering her private parts. He said the woman had “been deceased for at least several hours,” when he arrived.

While Martinez was checked for heat-related symptoms in an ambulance, he said, “his girl was dead since Friday.”

Martinez also told police he met the woman at University Medical Center and “they kicked her out because she was on drugs.” He said he tried to take care of her and had sexual intercourse when she was alive. Later, he added that he tried to give her orange juice but it spilled out of her mouth and he asked someone to call the police.

An autopsy was scheduled with the Clark County Coroner’s Office on the woman’s body. The coroner will later release the identity of the deceased.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.