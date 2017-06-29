Public's help sought identifying Valley robbery suspects

Police released surveillance images of two people suspected of robbing a business in June. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police hope the public will help them identify two people suspected of robbing a local business.

During the month of June, two suspects entered a business in the 1000 block of Rainbow Boulevard, near Washington Avenue and robbed employees in the building and stole undisclosed items.

Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

