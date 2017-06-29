15,000 homeless kids in CCSD need help

At 2:00 p.m. on a Friday, when many are thinking about weekend plans, Rico Ocampo said he is thinking about something else.

"Lets grab this," he said pointing to a large brown box. "And this, then I think we're ready to go."

Ocampo's Friday was just beginning, he's packing up waters, food and loading it into a truck for his Friday ritual, Feel Good Friday.

"I'm really excited to show people what we do in Las Vegas," Ocampo said. "A lot of people glamorize (our city) because of the lights and entertainment, but there's a hidden gem behind those casinos, and it's Feel Good Friday."

Rico is a part of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, and what feels good about his Fridays is his helping those in need. As we pulled up to the Siegel Suites near Maryland, there's a line of nearly a hundred kids standing in 115 degree heat.

"These are my kids," he said when he saw the line. "It's hard when you see these kids, they want everything you have. But what keeps me going is every week, they line up with a smile on their face. If they can be here, so can I."

Every Friday, children line up to get food, water, shampoo and on this day, shoes.

"I know all these kids by name," he said. "That's my friend Smith over there," Ocampo said pointing.

"A lot of them (wait in line for) more than a hour."

Every Friday, rain or shine, or 115 degree heat, Ocampo and volunteers set up for Feel Good Friday. On this day in June, they helped 80 kids. But the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, doesn't just stop at Feel Good Friday's. Every day of the week, they can be found hitting the streets and actively looking for kids who need help.

In the Clark County School District, there are more than 14,000 homeless students. Of those, more than a thousand are unaccompanied homeless youth, meaning they're alone on the streets with no supervision: no adults and no parents.

"We are canvassing by foot, we are walking he areas where people don't want to go. You won't find tourists in these areas," Ocampo said.

Every week, and everyday Ocampo and his team at NPHY share the same goal, to end youth homelessness.

"We are in the business of eradicating homelessness in Southern Nevada, it's becoming an issue, it's more than an issue it's an epidemic."

