Man dies at Lake Mead Recreation Area after swimming

Authorities say a 33-year-old man died after swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Park spokeswoman Christie Vanover says several people called in to report a possible drowning on Wednesday.

National Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens and Community Ambulance responded to the reports and rescued three people by boat.

Bystanders pulled a fourth person from the water. He was unconscious and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Vanover says the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities are investigating the death.

This is the sixth possible drowning at Lake Mead that the National Park Services has investigated this year.

