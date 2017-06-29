Fire destroys family's apartment in central Las Vegas

County firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight blaze that sent one person to the hospital Thursday.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire inside an upstairs apartment at 511 E. Sahara Ave., near Joe W. Brown Drive, at about 12:43 a.m.

Fire crews said they were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes once at the scene and prevented it from spreading to other units.

Officials reported a downstairs apartment was also affected by the fire, because of water damage.

The original cause of the blaze remains under investigation with one person transported to the hospital for observation due to the fire.

A family of six, three adults and three children, were displaced in the incident.

Clark County fire said damages were estimated at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.