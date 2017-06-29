Strict regulations on recreational marijuana come with July 1 launch date

Marijuana users looking to buy recreational marijuana on July 1, can also expect clearer guidelines on how to consume legally.

The Department of Taxation released more information on recreational marijuana regulations for adults 21 years and older. Eligible consumers can purchase an ounce of marijuana flower or an eighth of concentrate per visit to a licensed dispensary. Once the product is in a consumer's possession, the department said consumption is limited to a user's private residence. Additionally, marijuana use is not allowed in a moving car, even if the user is in the passenger seat.

According to Metro police, consuming marijuana at gaming properties, casinos and hotel lobbies is not allowed. However, pot consumption on private property is at the discretion of the property owner, police said.

Marijuana advocates looked forward to the big change, in spite of the long list of rules.

"(Recreational sales) will be nice because there will be a lot more education on it," Kylee Carter, a medical marijuana card holder using cannabis for her back pain said. "More people are going to (feel comfortable) asking questions."

"A lot of people will be very happy," Edward Barnes who uses marijuana for his anxiety said. "You can't help but to be happy."

Meanwhile, dispensary staff were looking forward to the business boom.

"We're expecting a long line of people," Matthew King of Shango dispensary said. "We've been prepping for months."

Shango is one of dozens of medical marijuana establishments issued licenses to begin retail sales July 1. Shango has plans to celebrate the launch of retail pot sales by opening its doors midnight Saturday.

Penalties

A person who consumes marijuana in public is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable with a fine of up to $600. It's also illegal to give someone pot under the age of 21. Doing so is a misdemeanor, according to the department of taxation. It's also a misdemeanor for a young person to lie about their age to get into a dispensary.

Medical vs. recreational

Medical marijuana users get a discounted tax rate for marijuana compared to recreational marijuana users.

According to the department of taxation, retail cannabis consumers pay a ten percent excise tax plus regular sales tax. By contrast, medical marijuana purchasers only have to pay sales tax. Some dispensaries like Shango planned to offer special strains of flower for medical marijuana users that will not be accessible to a retail buyer.

Federal regulations

Marijuana is still a schedule one drug under federal law, users cannot send it in the mail, take it on federal land, or across state lines.

