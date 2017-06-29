Golden Knights let loose in Day 2 of developmental camp

The Golden Knight gathered for day two of its developmental camp on Wednesday.

The Developmental Camp for the Vegas Golden Knights continued Wednesday and the players seemed to be a lot more comfortable letting loose on the ice.

“I think everyone got the jitters out of themselves (Monday),” forward prospect Keegan Kolesar said. “The first skate with a brand new team can be a little terrifying for some guys, but I thought today everyone looked a little more crisp and a little more comfortable.”

Head Coach Gerard Gallant was getting his first look at the young skaters and said he likes what he sees.

“A lot of these kids haven't skated in two months,” Gallant said. “It's been real good so far, fast paced and I think everybody looks really good out there. Happy to see them and it's been real pleasant to see these kids the last couple of days."

"I don't want kids going out there and getting hurt this time of year. So we told them there's no big hits, there's no fighting. You're going to be teammates. We want to see speed and we want to see skill and play the game the right way.”

The players are scheduled to conduct their first scrimmage on Wednesday afternoon.

The team also released details of its 11 and 22 game ticket plans.

Fans who already have put a deposit down have until July 10 to pick a package and get information on selecting seats. On July 14, fans who didn’t secure a plan in advance but still want tickets will have the opportunity to buy a package.

For more information, go to www.vegasgoldenknights.com.

